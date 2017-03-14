Watch live: Zookeepers note ‘significant changes’ in April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April still not giving birth to the calf.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, there were more than 9.9 million people watching.

Keepers reported “significant changes” Monday evening.

The post read:

Afternoon and evening keeper and vet checks continue to indicate significant changes in April. Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed. Ladies and gentlemen – we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. April is 15 years old and Oliver is five years old.

Here is Tuesday morning’s update: