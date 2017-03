SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The much-anticipated matchup between UNC Greensboro and Syracuse Tuesday night in the NIT has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams said on their official Twitter accounts the game will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

