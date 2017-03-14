Toddler survives near-drowning: ‘We just fell to our knees and thanked God’

BAKER CITY, Ore. — An Oregon family says prayer helped heal their 22-month-old son after finding him floating in a nearby pond.

Matty Cunningham wandered away from this family last week and was later found floating in a neighbor’s pond, KBOI reports.

After they found him, family members immediately started CPR. While Matty’s mother Elsa did compressions, his siblings were on their knees praying for a miracle.

When he arrived at a local hospital, his vital signs were faint and blood work grim.

Given the bad news, Matty was taken to a children’s hospital in downtown Boise so doctors could perform an MRI to determine brain damage.

Somehow, the MRI showed a normal brain scan and within hours, he showed no signs of trauma.

“We just fell to our knees and thanked God,” Matthew Cunningham told KBOI. “Praising God. You almost wonder if you’re going to wake up. It’s just a dream that’s too good to be true. You’re just going to wake up from it. My son is dead and now he’s alive. It defies any logic. This is just a miracle.”

A Baker City family gives God credit for their 22 month old son being brought back from the dead. pic.twitter.com/7uiKIkMznP — Jeff Platt KBOI (@JeffPlattKBOI) March 14, 2017