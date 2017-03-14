× SC teacher allegedly threw up in class, drank from box of wine in purse

CAYCE, S.C. — A substitute teacher in South Carolina is accused of drinking wine during class and throwing up on the floor in front of students, WIS reports.

“She had a box of wine in her bag that was opened and students said she was consuming the wine during class,” an incident report states.

An administrator then called the school resource officer about 52-year-old Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee being intoxicated.

Deputies put her in a wheelchair and rolled her into the nurse’s office until emergency officials arrived and were able to take her to the hospital.

The Lexington School District released a statement Monday, saying Richards-Gartee was not a district employee and worked for a third-party company that provides substitutes:

“On Friday, March 10, 2017, it was reported to the Administration of Brookland-Cayce School that a substitute teacher was behaving erratically and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. This substitute is not an employee of the District but works for Kelly Services. Kelly contracts with the District to provide substitute teachers. The Administration responded immediately, removing the substitute from the classroom and sending her to the School Resource Officer. The District has been advised that law enforcement has filed criminal charges against the Kelly employee.”

She was charged with disorderly conduct.