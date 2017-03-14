× Person found shot in face in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in the face in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

Officers responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. about a person who was shot in the face on Julian Street, according to Capt. Sean Gladieux with the Greensboro Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a person who appeared to be a male shot in the face in the road on Julian Street. Residents told police they heard three or four gunshots.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Additional details are unknown.