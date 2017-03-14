× Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of NC A&T football player

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of murdering N.C. A&T student-athlete Jermane Darnell Clark on April 29, 2014, was sentenced in Guilford County Superior Court Tuesday.

Kendrick Louis Robinson, 22, of Greensboro, was indicted on May 19, 2014, on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In court Tuesday, Judge Brad Long sentenced Robinson to life in prison.

Police found Clark, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his off-campus apartment on Stedman Street on April 29, 2014. Robinson and another man were accused of stealing a quarter-pound of marijuana from Clark and shooting him.

Two other people pleaded guilty previously for their part in the murder.