Man killed daughters before telling wife to ‘live and suffer’

St. Charles, Ill. — An Illinois father killed his twin daughters, shot his wife in both legs and told her “to live and suffer” before killing himself.

Police released Sunday a detailed timeline of the murder-suicide that occurred Friday evening, PEOPLE reports. In a nearly eight-minute recording, Randall Coffland is heard admitting to the murder of his two daughters and shooting his 46-year-old wife.

“I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife and I’m going to shoot myself now,” the father is heard telling the dispatcher. “My two girls are dead and I’m killing myself.”

He then tells his wife, “I want you to live and suffer like I did.”

At the scene, police found the bodies of the 16-year-old twin sisters. One was found on the couch and the other in their bedroom.

Police also found the father dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to WGN.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

