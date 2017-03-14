× Man arrested after daughter eats gummy candy laced with marijuana

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio father was charged with child endangerment after his 5-year-old daughter ingested marijuana-laced candy.

Nicholas Hall, 34, was arrested Monday after his daughter was taken to the hospital and found to have a high level of THC in her system, WJW reports.

On March 7, the girl ate a gummy candy that was laced with marijuana.

Police don’t know why the candy was laced with marijuana or how the child got it.

She was unresponsive when first arrived at the hospital but has since recovered.

Child endangerment is one of the several charges against Hall.

Children Services has been notified of the incident.