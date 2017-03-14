× Lawmaker’s effort to slip in clean HB2 repeal in banking bill fails

RALEIGH, N.C. — While debating a bill on banking commission membership, House Minority Leader Darren Jackson tried to attach an amendment that would repeal House Bill 2 on the House floor.

This comes one day after Gov. Roy Cooper’s first State of the State address, calling on lawmakers to repeal HB2.

The amendment was voted down 44-74 with Republicans unanimously voting against. Representative Chuck McGrady took to Twitter saying, “The GOP voted that a H[B]2 repeal is in no way relevant to a bill dealing with banking.”

The GOP voted that a H 2 repeal is in no way relevant to a bill dealing with banking. https://t.co/L3KXTbtjrW — Rep. Chuck McGrady (@ChuckMcGrady) March 14, 2017

He went on to encourage more focus on his bipartisan repeal bill, with two Democrats sponsoring and 14 Republicans.

There are now a number of clean repeal bills, along with compromise bills, filed in the General Assembly to repeal HB2.