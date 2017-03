× Groundbreaking for Tanger performing arts center in Greensboro set for April 26

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Groundbreaking will take place for the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts on April 26, according to Walker Sanders, president of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

This will be phase one of construction, which will include site work and utility work.

The performing arts center is set to open in the spring of 2019.