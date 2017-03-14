Greensboro businesses missing NCAA basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This Friday's first round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament featuring Duke and UNC Chapel Hill would have been played at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Instead, the two ACC teams will play in Greenville, South Carolina. The NCAA moved the Greensboro Coliseum games from North Carolina because of the state's controversial House Bill 2, also known as the "bathroom bill."

Hotels and restaurants around the coliseum said they are seeing the effects of not having an influx of visitors this week.

Stamey's Barbeque sits across the street from the coliseum and is normally packed during the tournament.

"You gotta be prepared, it's a mind thing, gotta get our mind together to come to work because you will be going every second, every minute," said Tony Shepherd, a Stamey's employee, who's worked many tournaments.

Hotels throughout the Triad often sell out for the tournament games. The a manager at the Holiday Inn Greensboro Coliseum said they would typically have no rooms left the night of a tournament, but right now they have vacancies.