Forsyth County man thankful to be alive after house fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- At about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Bernard Dallas woke up to find his home on Turfwood Drive in Pfafftown on fire.

"I heard my fiancée screaming and crying behind me," Dallas said. “I smelled smoke real bad.”

With no time to call 911, Dallas and his fiancée jumped out the second-floor window.

“I just went through the window and hit the porch," he said.

At the same time, Deputy Christopher King with Forsyth County Sheriff's Office was patrolling a block away.

“I noticed a glow coming off of Turfwood drive,” King said.

He drove over to check it out.

“Front porch was on fire, front door was fire,” King said. “The whole left side of the house was engulfed in flames.”

King called for backup and ran to the back of the house where he found the couple and started first aid.

"Trying to talk them through, staying calm," King said.

Dallas is now staying with friends while he heals from injuries all over his body, including both legs.

“They say I broke a small bone in my ankle,” Dallas said.

Despite losing his home and several cars, Dallas he says he's thankful for his life.

“I'm grateful,” Dallas said. “I'm grateful, grateful to God first."

And, he says, grateful to King who he says God put in the right place, at the right time.

“God got me out of that house, and I know God sent him over there,” Dallas said.

Dallas says the damage caused by the fire has been especially tough because he and his fiancée were planning to get married in August in the backyard.