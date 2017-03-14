× Father treated daughter’s gunshot wound with first aid kit instead of calling 911, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was arrested after police discovered that a child was struck by a bullet in his home, according to WTKR.

On March 12, Newport News Police were called to the 700 block of Waterfront Circle to check on the welfare of a child.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the girl’s father, 30-year-old Maurice Anthony Jones. Jones’ girlfriend came home and appeared to be very upset.

Officers spoke with the woman and she told them about an accidental shooting that happened on Feb. 26 after her children returned home from school.

Maurice Jones told police that a few weeks ago, his daughters came home from school and started running around the house. He told police that one of his daughters, a 6-year-old, ran out of the room and accidentally knocked the gun off the bed. When the handgun hit the floor, the impact caused to gun to fire a round, Jones said.

The round struck Jones in the leg and then hit his 6-year-old daughter in her right leg.

According to police, Jones did not call 911 or take his daughter to the hospital. He treated his daughter’s wound with a first aid kid.

Officers looked at the girl’s leg and found a healing wound consistent with a gunshot wound on her right leg. Jones also had a scar on his leg consistent with a gunshot wound.

Officers took the gun from the home and also found a marijuana grinder, plastic baggies and cigarillos on a table in the living room.

Jones also confessed that he had marijuana on him and wanted to hide it to prevent his girlfriend from getting in trouble.

Child Protective Service was notified and responded to the scene. The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital to treat the gunshot wound.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession with intention to distribute marijuana, reckless handling of a firearm and child abuse/neglect causing serious injury.