Father refuses to call 911, treats daughter's gunshot wound with 1st aid kit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 30-year-old Virginia man was arrested after his daughter was accidentally shot in the leg and he attempted to treat her wounds with a first aid kit.

Maurice Anthony Jones was arrested Sunday in connection with the Feb. 26 incident, according to the Daily Press.

Jones’ daughters were running around the house when the 6-year-old girl knocked a handgun off the bed and it went off, striking him in the leg and her in the right leg, police say.

After the incident, Jones allegedly refused to call 911 and instead treated his daughter’s wound with a first aid kit.

Police conducted a requested welfare check Sunday evening and discovered the child had wounds consistent with the story.

Officers also seized a firearm and marijuana from the living room table, the newspaper reports.

Jones was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, child abuse/neglect causing serious injury and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.