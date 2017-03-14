× Dolly Parton makes good on promise, issues 921 checks to Tennessee wildfire victims

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Several months after devastating wildfires spread through Tennessee, killing 14 people and destroying thousands of homes, Dolly Parton went through with her promise to help victims.

Parton, who was born in Sevier County, Tennessee, announced on Nov. 30 that the Dollywood Foundation would be giving $1,000 each month for six months to families who were critically affected by the wildfires.

Thanks to more than 80,000 donations and Parton’s telethon, the foundation was able to issue monthly checks to 921 Sevier County residents, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reports.

The telethon, which was held in December, raised nearly $9 million for those impacted by the wildfires.

The three-hour telethon, titled “Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund,” aired on Dec. 13 and featured several big-name country stars, including Parton herself.

For more information, visit the Dollywood Foundation’s website here.