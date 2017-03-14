Burlington PD needs more space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Police Department says it has tried everything to make the current station work, but there just isn’t enough space. They’ve added walls, taken them down and even turned closets into offices.

“We are just bursting at the seams,” said Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck.

Verdeck says around 80 employees worked in the building when it was built in 1986. Now, that number has doubled. Most officers are on the street, but plenty of people are in cramped spaces working in records, evidence and communications.

The department spends about $80,000 a year for outside office space for detectives. The distance apart from the rest of the staff could be limiting communication that could help solve crimes, that’s why the PD is hoping to get an expansion.

"If they are in the same building where they can actually bump into each other and have these conversations, it's going to be huge for solving crimes, preventing crimes, all of that,” Verdeck said.

Verdeck says the City of Burlington has allowed them to hire an architectural firm to do a space needs study. Those findings will help them determine if they need to update their current space with an addition or create a whole new station.

That study is expected to be complete in the next couple months.