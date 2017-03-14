2 arrested after 200 pounds of marijuana seized at Greensboro warehouse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a large amount of marijuana was found in a Greensboro warehouse, according to Sheriff BJ Barnes.

On March 6, officers from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, Kernersville police and the DEA conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of 200 pounds of medical-grade marijuana concealed in a large wooden crate in a warehouse at 614 Broome Road.

Lamerrick Deshon Dalton and Anthony Eugene Attaway, both of Greensboro, are charged with trafficking marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

No bond or court date information was released.