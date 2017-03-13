Woman wakes up to find snake in bed with her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. -- A Tennessee woman woke up to find a snake lying on her while in bed.

Christine Humphries was asleep in her bed Friday morning when she felt something touch her arm. At first, she thought it was her cat but quickly realized something was off. When she raised her head to look at it, the serpent raised its head as well.

That's when she jumped out of bed, grabbed a flashlight and found the 3-foot eastern rat snake sprawled across the bed.

"It gives me chills down my spine when I think about having a snake on my bed that was actually laying on me," Humphries told WTVF.

Here is the picture of the snake Cheatham County deputies removed from the room of Christine Humphries early Friday morning. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/JyrxnkUS3c — Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) March 12, 2017

The snake was eventually released back into the woods.

Humphries believes the snake came into her home through a flood drain in the basement. Since the incident, she hasn't been able to sleep in her own bed.