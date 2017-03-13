× Woman finds boy who left $5 and heartbreaking apology note on her door

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A Washington woman who took to Facebook to search for a young boy after he left a heartbreaking apology note on her door with $5 in it has found him.

On March 3, Christina Reitz posted about the note she received from a boy simply known as “Jake.”

The note read, “I am sorry that we stole your windchimes our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it and put it by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad at us. -Jake”

“Well Jake, I’m not sure who you are but you can come get your money back sweetie. I had 3 of those windchimes,” Chrissy also wrote in the post.

Adding, she can give Jake and his sister a second wind chime “so both of you have your own.”

Chrissy told Q13 News that she lost her mother at 5 years old and knows how difficult it is to lose a parent, especially for a child. She reiterated that she does not wish to embarrass or scare Jake away. She just wants to give him his money back.

“I lost my mom when I was five and my dad just almost six years ago. It’s just hard at any age. People grieve in different ways,” she told KING 5.

On March 9, Jake’s aunt posted in a local Facebook group and explained that she could help.

Reitz has been in contact with Jake’s family and plans to meet them soon.