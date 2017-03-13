Watch live: April the giraffe continues to progress, looking ‘larger than ever’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April still not giving birth to the calf.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were more than 9.7 million people watching.

Keepers reported on Monday that April is “larger than ever.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. April is 15 years old and Oliver is five years old.