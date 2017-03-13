Wake Forest goes dancing, makes NCAA Tournament for first time since 2010

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the first time since 2010, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are going dancing!

The Demon Deacons are a No. 11 seed in the South Region and will play Kansas State in Dayton, Ohio in the First Four on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9:10 p.m.

The selection was the team’s 23rd overall. Wake Forest has accrued an all-time record of 28-22 in the Tournament.

The team’s reaction to the news was priceless:

The Atlantic Coast Conference continued its dominant year, landing nine teams in the tournament field, just two behind the Big East’s record-setting mark of 11 in 2011.

North Carolina received a No. 1 seed while the Duke received a No. 2 seed. Louisville, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech and of course, Wake, followed.

The Tar Heels finished in first place in the ACC regular season and will play in the Tournament’s South Region.

Tournament champion Duke will be a No. 2 seed in the East behind No. 1 Villanova.

North Carolina faces No. 16 Texas Southern, Friday in Greenville, S.C. The winner will play the Arkansas-Seton Hall winner.

Duke also plays Friday in Greenville, against No. 15 Troy in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The No. 1 seeds include Villanova University, the Kansas Jayhawks, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Gonzaga University.