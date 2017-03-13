× UNC-Greensboro to take on Boeheim, Syracuse in first-round NIT game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Well, this is fitting.

After missing the NCAA Tournament by one game, the UNC Greensboro Spartans now have the opportunity to take their frustrations out on the Syracuse Orange in a first-round game NIT game at the Carrier Dome Tuesday evening.

The game will be played just six days after Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim made controversial comments on the location of the ACC Tournament, saying, “There is no value to playing in Greensboro. None.” The comments came after Syracuse lost to Miami in the ACC tournament in Brooklyn.

The comments drove an array of Twitter posts from the City of Greensboro that have since gained national recognition.

.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home. — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017

UNCG head coach West Miller commented on the 7 p.m. matchup, saying it’s important to represent the city in their play.

“What the NIT committee probably wanted here was to create this kind of dialogue,” UNCG coach Wes Miller told the Greensboro News & Record. “It’s in the back of our minds, but we’re going to stay focused. We do feel like we represent the city of Greensboro every time we take the floor, and that won’t change because we’re playing Syracuse.”

The City of Greensboro’s Twitter account took notice of the matchup on Sunday:

Kudos #NIT on having a sense of humor. Well played! — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 13, 2017

UNCG’s loss to East Tennessee 79-74 in the Southern Conference Tournament last week dropped the team’s overall record to 25-9.