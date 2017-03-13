× Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old girl missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing out of Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

Kahzyrie Nyema Cherry was last seen at 271 Village Crossing Lane Apt. Y around 8:20 p.m. on March 12. She left the area on foot and was possibly going to the area of Patterson Avenue.

Cherry is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches and weighing about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with purple streaks.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater, pink and black blouse and gray moccasins.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Cherry’s location is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.