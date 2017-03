Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Randolph County resident Stuart Taylor is never quite sure what he will come up with next.

Taylor starts with scrap lumber and creates unique wooden boxes.

"I like to be all over the map. My stuff is always very fluid," he said. "However it comes out, it comes out."

From items in "Harry Potter" to books that could have come out of "Lord of the Rings," he creates a little bit of everything.

He uses his creations to truly "think outside the box."