NC teacher accused of assaulting student with disabilities
CRAMERTON, N.C. — Cramerton police confirmed Monday they arrested Penny Barker, 42, of Gastonia, and charged her with striking a child with disabilities by using her hands and objects, according to WSOC.
Barker, a MacAdenville Elementary School teacher, was suspended without pay.
Barker was charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person.
The alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 1, 2016, and Feb. 4, police said.
35.235976 -81.071732