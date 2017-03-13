× NC teacher accused of assaulting student with disabilities

CRAMERTON, N.C. — Cramerton police confirmed Monday they arrested Penny Barker, 42, of Gastonia, and charged her with striking a child with disabilities by using her hands and objects, according to WSOC.

Barker, a MacAdenville Elementary School teacher, was suspended without pay.

Barker was charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

The alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 1, 2016, and Feb. 4, police said.

Penny Barker was booked into Gaston County Jail and placed under a $10,000 bond @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/QOGBZg1fuF — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 13, 2017