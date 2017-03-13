NC driver hits 2 buildings after falling asleep at the wheel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina driver fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the road and crashed into two apartment buildings Monday morning, WSOC reports.

The driver hit the corner of one apartment building before the SUV veered off and slammed into the second building on Graduate Lane in Charlotte. The SUV finally stopped inside the bedroom of a second apartment.

Residents who live in the first building are allowed to stay there, but those who live in the second apartment building have been forced to leave.

The driver is a delivery driver for Insomnia Cookies. Drivers make their deliveries until 3 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

It took crews more than an hour to pull the SUV out of the building and patch it up with a tarp.

#Daybreak @wsoctv starts in minutes! A car crashed into a University City apartment complex, preventing people from going home. More ahead. pic.twitter.com/KpHn5metm2 — Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) March 13, 2017