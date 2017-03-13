× Man accused of fondling 2 children at NC day care center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joseph Starnes, a Ballantyne private school teacher, is accused of sexually abusing young children on school property.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified two victims, but told WSOC there could be several others.

Parents told WSOC that Primrose School of Ballantyne emailed them Sunday night, notifying them that Starnes had been arrested.

Police said Starnes forcibly fondled kids on school property at least six times. Detectives said the investigation started March 7, after an 8-year-old boy told his parents on the ride home from day care that Starnes had inappropriately touched him.

Read more on this story: WSOC