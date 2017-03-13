Intense winds and freezing temperatures cover home in ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER, N.Y. -- After five days of freezing temperatures and intense winds, a home in Webster, New York was completely immersed in ice.

Over the weekend, digital journalist John Kucko shared pictures and videos of the Lake Ontario home on social media, prompting thousands of shares, likes and comments.

"Thank you for all the kind comments! Never imagined this would go global the way it has. I knew it was a "cool" story, but still (pun intended)," Kucko wrote in one post. "Here is a [Facebook] live broadcast I did on the WROC-TV page. Wind chill was so severe, my fully charged iPhone stopped about 6 minutes in. Lake Ontario can be a monster and indeed it has been since last Wednesday."

The original post has 1,600 likes and 1,496 shares.

Here is a look at a live video of the home: