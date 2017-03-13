Greensboro developer planning hub along greenway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Creating something out of nothing is a routine Marty Kotis has been practicing in midtown Greensboro for roughly 25 years. It requires vision and drive to make the concepts into North Carolina brick and steel.

"This will give other people in the city something to do when they go out on the greenway besides just exercise," said Kotis, the CEO of Kotis Holdings, standing on a 2,000-foot plot of land by the greenway.

The land sits just beyond Battleground Avenue, behind Mattress Warehouse and Texas Roadhouse. The greenway is separated from the land by a tangled overgrowth along long-abandoned train tracks to no where.

"Its great right now for exercise or transit or just recreation, but you don't have any restaurants or shops or place to get a cup of coffee right on the greenway," Kotis said.

His plan would change that, with shops, office space, retail and rooftop patios to eat and catch a view of the city and the greenway. The smaller lot next to the site could become an urban mountain bike park, Kotis says.

"What we're seeing in larger markets is this idea of shops and features like an urban mountain bike park connected, instead of going to a park and that's all you can do," he said.

Dylan Wolverton, who works down the street at a local bike shop loves the concept, already praising the connectivity of the greenway.

"We lead group rides; occasionally we've had people get pretty thirsty and stuff on the rides and they need to get something to drink and the closer the better," he said.

Kotis and the city will rework the section of the greenway from the plot of land to Benjamin Parkway so it works with the development. He hopes to break ground on the project this year.