Facebook’s Zuckerberg visits Triad as part of tour

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and founder, visited North Carolina for his first time.

As part of a nationwide tour, Zuckerberg plans to visit every state by the end of the year, talking with people about ways to better communities through his social media site.

His visit comes nearly one month after writing an open letter on how Facebook can help fix problems around the world.

Zuckerberg chose to host his visit at the largest historically black college or university in the nation, North Carolina A&T. The university is well-known for its science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. About 200 students were selected to participate in the forum. The university opened an overflow room for additional students to watch the event. To watch the forum in full, click here.

Zuckerberg said the point of his tour is to meet people and get ideas on how Facebook can be an avenue to positively connect people globally.

“Talked to a lot of people at Facebook, and outside, about what is the role that we can play as a company in trying to move things forward,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg took questions from the audience, including how social media intersects with police-community transparency and the role it has in the sharing of accurate or inaccurate information.

This was also an opportunity for Zuckerberg to share more about his personal story. He told the audience about his other big accomplishments, like his family. He also shared how he’s going back to school to get his degree from Harvard, the university he attended when launching the social media site.

Everette Slocum, a junior who is majoring in graphic communications, attended the one-hour forum. Slocum and his friends are working on a social media graphics startup service. Slocum believes the advice Zuckerberg gave about launching ideas was helpful.

"He said it’s OK with things not being perfect early on,” Slocum said. “It's not always perfect when you release it. You can put something out there and as you talk with more people you can start to perfect that idea.”

In a statement from the university, officials said: