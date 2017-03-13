Elon alumna creates social media movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- While working a job in Charlotte and studying to get her masters, Katie Perez has a calling.

“I’m not selling a product, I’m more trying to sell a lifestyle,” Perez said.

The idea started after protests turned to riots right near her home in uptown Charlotte after the police shooting of Keith Scott.

“That hit really close to home,” she said.

A heated presidential election showed a country divided, amplified through social media.

"Social media has become an outlet for a lot of different things,” She said. "Unfortunately, I believe it’s become an outlet for negativity and fighting different opinions, so I think it’s more important than ever to change that concept.”

She decided to take action, creating High-Five To Kindness posting random acts of kindness hoping it will catch on.

The concept is easy, find something in the community you’re passionate about. When you’re done, bust out a marker, write it on your hand and snap a photo.

"It can be any cause, it can be any charity,” Perez said. "Whatever kindness means to you."

Perez has received positive reinforcement as friends and strangers started posting.

"Some people have fed the homeless,” Perez said. "Other people have gone to animal shelters. People have written just simple notes to their friends."

Perez hopes spreading positivity and goodwill will remind us all what we have in common can be a bigger force than what divides us.