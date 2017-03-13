Eastern Guilford Middle School teacher helps students handle their money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- For students in Cynthia Mosley's business class at Eastern Guilford Middle School, money matters.

Mosley wrote and was awarded a Truliant financial education grant to better help her students learn how to handle their money.

"They have five missions from saving, budgeting, business entrepreneurship," Mosley said. "We also talk about economics and investing."

She wants students to make smart spending decisions and to do that she makes it real for them by giving them imaginary jobs, income and credit history.

"You know the old saying that stuff happens? So they will have that challenge where it could roll on the wheel of life and you have the stuff that happens and how you handle it and manage it deal with it during those times is the key important part," the business teacher says.

Many students say they find the exercise to be helpful.

Learn more in Monday's What's Right With Our Schools.