Driver charged in crash with Winston-Salem police car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The driver of the car that crashed into a Winston-Salem police car on March 8 has been charged, according to a press release.

Tina Lyell Spurgeon, 38, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle causing injury, careless and reckless driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and no liability insurance.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street. There was heavy front-end damage to the police cruiser and significant damage to the Audi.

The police cruiser, a Dodge Charger, was driven by Officer J. W. Guest, a police officer of four years. The police car was traveling eastbound on Academy Street, responding to an emergency call for service with its emergency lights and siren activated. The Audi was traveling northbound on Peters Creek Parkway.

The police car momentarily stopped at the intersection of Peters Creek before entering the intersection with its emergency lights and siren still activated.

Several vehicles on Peters Creek Parkway had already come to a stop to yield to the police car but Spurgeon did not stop and continued to travel into the intersection, colliding with the officer’s car.

Officer Guest was treated and released from Forsyth Medical Center and Spurgeon remains hospitalized at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.