× Ultralight helicopter crashes in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – One person was injured after an ultralight helicopter crashed in Surry County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened about 30 yards off the runway at Mount Airy/Surry County Airport, according to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton.

A 52-year-old person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with injuries that are not described as critical. An identity has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.