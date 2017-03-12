× State lawmaker to file bill on NCAA and ACC tax exemption

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state lawmaker is taking action against what he calls the excessive lobbying of the NCAA and ACC.

Mark Brody represents parts of Union and Anson counties, east of Charlotte.

He posted to Facebook that he plans to introduce a bill Monday to determine whether the NCAA and ACC have violated their tax exempt status by engaging in political or lobbying activities.

“Specifically, the NCAA and the ACC have allegedly engaged in excessive lobbying activities that exceeded their respective charters by using economic retaliation against NC for the purpose of forcing the General Assembly to adopt social legislation that is not connected to their core mission,” he posted to Facebook.

The ACC tournament was out of state this year and the NCAA moved its games because of House Bill 2.

Then-governor McCrory signed in the bill last year, nullifying local government ordinances from establishing anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

But HB2 gained widespread attention for its stipulation requiring people in publicly owned buildings to use restrooms that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate.