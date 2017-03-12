× Funeral arrangements announced for Carroll County deputy killed during car chase

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The funeral arrangements for a Carroll County deputy who was killed in the line of duty have been announced.

The visitation for Deputy Curtis Bartlett is planned for 2-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Galax First Baptist Church at 1024 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. The funeral takes place at 2 p.m. at the same location.

Bartlett was killed following a crash Thursday night in Hillsville while responding to a fellow deputy and Virginia State Police trooper with an ongoing pursuit.

His cruiser collided with a tractor-trailer during a chase with a car on Route 58. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Bartlett served three years in the U.S. Army and also worked as a CrossFit instructor. He was 32.