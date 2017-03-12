Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Duke gets a No. 2 seed in East, UNC is No. 1 in South

Posted 6:12 pm, March 12, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 11: The Duke Blue Devils celebrate their 75-69 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the 2017 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

North Carolina received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA basketball tournament’s South Region, according to reports.

The Tar Heels finished in first place in the ACC regular season.

Tournament champion Duke will be a No. 2 seed in the East behind No. 1 Villanova.

North Carolina faces No. 16 Texas Southern, Friday in Greenville, S.C. The winner will play the Arkansas-Seton Hall winner.

Duke also plays Friday in Greenville, against No. 15 Troy in the first round of the NCAA tournament.