Duke gets a No. 2 seed in East, UNC is No. 1 in South

North Carolina received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA basketball tournament’s South Region, according to reports.

The Tar Heels finished in first place in the ACC regular season.

Tournament champion Duke will be a No. 2 seed in the East behind No. 1 Villanova.

North Carolina faces No. 16 Texas Southern, Friday in Greenville, S.C. The winner will play the Arkansas-Seton Hall winner.

Duke also plays Friday in Greenville, against No. 15 Troy in the first round of the NCAA tournament.