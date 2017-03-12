× Couple found dead inside NC apartment, child unharmed

LONG VIEW, N.C. – A couple was found dead inside their North Carolina apartment and a child was also found unharmed.

WSOC reported that authorities responded to the incident at 1 a.m. Sunday in Long View. Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide.

Arriving officers found Marquis Lineberger and Shanice Williams dead inside one of the apartment units. A young child was also found unharmed.

Friends told WSOC that the two were dating and had the child together. Authorities said the child is with other family members tonight.

Police recovered a handgun from the apartment and hope to release more details on the case Monday morning.