5-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 5-year-old was killed in a three-car collision in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, according to WTVD.

The wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Poole Road and Barwell Road in Raleigh.

According to officials, a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle both traveling west when one crossed the center line and hit a third vehicle head-on.

Madison Harper, 5, was declared dead shortly after arriving at WakeMed; she was in the vehicle pushed head on into oncoming traffic. Two others were injured, but there’s no word on their conditions.

Francine Johnson, 60, was charged with misdemeanor death and failure to reduce speed.