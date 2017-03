× Suspect barricaded inside Greensboro home, police on scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Some residents are being evacuated as police are on the scene of a suspect barricaded inside a Greensboro home.

Greensboro police stopped a vehicle at 2715 Patio Place matching description of car involved in string of robberies.

The suspect is barricaded inside a home on Patio Place and police are evacuating some residents in the area.

Developing…