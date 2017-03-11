× Rockingham County district attorney Craig Blitzer resigns amid SBI probe

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer resigned from office Friday, two days after agents with the State Bureau of Investigation raided his office, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

A spokeswoman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, Sharon Gladwell, confirmed Blitzer’s resignation late Friday evening. Blitzer has served as district attorney since being sworn in Jan. 1, 2015, after winning the seat in the November 2014 general election.

The resignation was effective immediately, Gladwell said.

It was not immediately clear who would serve as the acting district attorney. That appointment comes from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Blitzer has been under public scrutiny since October when Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite confirmed that the offices of Blitzer and Person/Caswell District Attorney Wallace Bradsher were being investigated by SBI on allegations that state money was stolen.

