× Red Oak to debut beer hall in the fall

WHITSETT, N.C. — There’s a little village sprouting off Interstate 40/85, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

At least that’s how Chris Buckley thinks about the beer hall, beer garden, gift shop and, yes, art gallery that is being built on the site of Red Oak Brewery. Buckley, who is Red Oak’s brewmaster, said the brewery hopes to give its patrons a “real experience” with the added amenities.

“We’ve always been about … being first-class as far as premium beer goes,” Buckley said last week. “And we want the beer hall experience to be that, too.”

Red Oak started construction on its beer hall — which Buckley said will be about 3,000 square feet — in October. He said it’ll be a place where people can eat and drink, but it’s not a restaurant. Instead, visitors can bring their own food or buy it from one of the food trucks Red Oak will have on site.

But they have to buy their beer from Red Oak.

Read full story: The Greensboro News & Record