New Japanese steakhouse, sushi lounge opens in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge opened this week at 1280 Creekside Way, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

UMI joins a handful of restaurants in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard that includes Firebirds Grill and Brixx Wood-Fired Pizza.

UMI is owned by two Chinese cousins, Ryan Li and Vince Li. Ryan Li, who runs the Gd Seafood wholesale business in Winston-Salem, enticed his cousin Vince Li to come down from Toledo, Ohio, to open UMI.

In Toledo, Li owns Sakura Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge (which is no relation to the Sakura restaurant on Stratford Road).

“This is the same concept as my restaurant in Toledo,” Vince Li said of UMI. “Ryan knew I was successful, so he asked me to come here.”