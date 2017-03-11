Local man, 18, severely injured in crash with tractor-trailer, some want new safety regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The day after Valentine's Day is one Sonya Lovings will never forget. Her 18-year old son Wesley fell asleep on his way to work, hitting a tractor trailer head-on on Highway 158.

"He'd been extremely tired and he dozed off for a split second," said Lovings, who is now her son’s caregiver. "The motor was flattened and pushed about four inches from his chest ... it took two hours to cut him out."

Wesley survived with multiple broken bones and fractures, a torn kidney and liver and a traumatic brain injury.

"They say it could take a year for him to completely heal, it's just going to take some time," she said.

A local truck safety advocate believes Wesley's injuries could have been less severe.

"If the truck had a front underride guard it would have kept him from going so far up underneath," said Jennifer Tierney with the Truck Safety Coalition.

She's been fighting for decades for strong underride guards to be required on tractor-trailers. Her father was killed in 1983 when he went under the side of a tractor-trailer.

"We can prevent these kind of crashes and when they do happen, you can mitigate the amount of injury that happens during these crashes," Tierney said.

Currently, rear guards are required on trucks, but Tierney says many are just not strong enough or low enough.

"The technology is there, but our government, the manufacturer for cars and trucks have got to have a will to make these things happen and be affordable," said Tierney.

As for Wesley, he's now facing a year of healing and therapy as his single mom tries to make ends meet.

She's already been out of work for three weeks and will need to be her son's caregiver as he recovers. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Wesley's mom cover expenses while she’s out of work.