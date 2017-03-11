Less than an inch of snow expected for most the Triad on Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Little, if any snow will fall across the Piedmont early Sunday morning, according to the models.

It looks like the track of the low will be far enough south to keep significant moisture south and west of the Triad.

The Triad will get less than 1/10″ of an inch of precipitation, which means snowfall in the dusting to less than 1-inch-range.

Areas south and west of the Triad like Davie County, southern Davidson County and southern Montgomery County could see up to an inch.

In these areas, the snow will mainly be on cold surfaces like railings and parked cars. People should still use caution early Sunday morning just in case a few bridges or overpasses are slick.

Areas north and east of the Triad may only see flurries Sunday morning if that.

Most of the snow that falls will melt during the day on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper-40s.

Monday boasts a 50 percent chance of rain showers with highs in the low-40s. If the rain starts by Monday morning, there could be patchy light freezing rain, air aloft too warm to support snow, but it is more likely to start later if at all as rain.

This rain could mix with some snow on Monday night and Tuesday morning as upper levels get colder again.

Temperatures continue to be cold, in the upper-40s, on Tuesday with cloudy skies. So stay tuned to any changes.

Drier weather prevails Wednesday and Thursday, though temperatures will remain below normal. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-40s.

Snow flurries or snow showers possible tonight light accumulations possible south and west of the Triad #ncwx pic.twitter.com/9vcoAGVNFt — Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) March 11, 2017