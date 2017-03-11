× Joni Sledge of musical group ‘Sister Sledge’ dies

PHOENIX — Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, died at age 60 on Friday, according to a statement from the band.

Formed in 1971, the group consisted of sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim and Kathy Sledge. They recorded the dance anthem “We Are Family” in 1979.

Sledge was found dead in her home in Phoenix, Arizona, by a friend on Friday, the band’s publicist, Biff Warren, said on Saturday, according to Guardian. A cause of death has not been determined.

“On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin,” read a family statement.