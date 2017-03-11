× Father of 17-year-old who fell from Hanging Rock releases statement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The 17-year-old who fell at least 40 feet from Hanging Rock State Park three weeks ago is still unconscious, but slowly recovering, according to a statement his father released on Saturday.

Jason Messer continues to recover at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is no longer in a medically-induced coma and is not paralyzed.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident on the evening of Feb. 18 and used special rigging with ropes to get the victim to a safe location to be carried out by rescuers.

“His right arm is broken, his left wrist is broken, he broke his sternum, he cracked some ribs. His whole right side of his face is black and blue,” brother Samuel Messer previously told FOX8.

Jason Messer played football at Dalton L. McMichael High School.

His father, Ben Messer, released the following statement to the media on Saturday:

“The Messer family would like to thank each and every person in the community and across the country who have reached out to us in prayer and support during this very difficult time in our family’s life. Jason is recovering very slowly. He is still unconscious. He is making small amounts of progress but still has many months to go. The doctors and nurses at WFUB hospital have been phenomenal to work with and are giving Jason perhaps the best care in the world. We also want to recognize all of the first responders and emergency personnel who risked their lives to save my sons life. After visiting hanging Rock on Friday and seeing first hand where Jason was and the treacherous terrain they had to go through to retrieve him we are in awe of their efforts. We would like to encourage everyone to go out of their way to thank those who risk their lives every day. Jason is a fighter and he will give every effort to push through this affliction. We would also like to encourage every one to consider your own life today. None of us are guaranteed even one more breath. This life is but a vapor here today and gone tomorrow and then you are faced with eternity. Consider where you will be for eternity. God is omnipresent and sovereign and He is not surprised by Jason’s accident. God’s abundant Grace is sustaining us more than we could ever imagine. Please continue to pray for Jason’s recovery.”