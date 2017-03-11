Dog, cat adoptions now $17 at Burlington Animal Services
BURLINGTON, N.C. – If you’re looking to adopt a pet, now is the time.
Starting Saturday, any dog or cat from the Burlington Animal Services is only $17.
The adoption special will last for one week, running until March 18.
Regular adoption fees are normally $90 for dogs and $50 for cats.
Adoptions include spay and neuter, basic shots, a 1-year rabies vaccination, heartworm or felv/fiv testing and 30 days of free Trupanion pet insurance.
The animal shelter is at 221 Stone Quarry Road.
36.093738 -79.379086