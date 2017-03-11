× Dog, cat adoptions now $17 at Burlington Animal Services

BURLINGTON, N.C. – If you’re looking to adopt a pet, now is the time.

Starting Saturday, any dog or cat from the Burlington Animal Services is only $17.

The adoption special will last for one week, running until March 18.

Regular adoption fees are normally $90 for dogs and $50 for cats.

Adoptions include spay and neuter, basic shots, a 1-year rabies vaccination, heartworm or felv/fiv testing and 30 days of free Trupanion pet insurance.

The animal shelter is at 221 Stone Quarry Road.