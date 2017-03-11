× 1 dead after car chase, crash in Alamance County

ELON, N.C. – A Burlington man has died after he led highway patrol on a car chase, crashed into another vehicle and his car caught on fire, according to authorities.

Courtney Jermaine Watlington, 35, was taken to UNC Health Care where he died from his injuries, according to N. C. Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Chris Knox.

Highway patrol tried stopping the suspect in a Dodge Charger on Hwy. 87 near Durham Street Ext. shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

The suspect turned onto Durham Street Ext. and approached Flora Avenue at high speeds where he hit another vehicle, according to Knox.

Two people in the vehicle that the suspect hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.