Watch live: April the giraffe will give birth ‘in due time’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf, park officials said Thursday.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April not close to giving birth to the calf.

“We start the day without a new calf on the ground,” officials said on Facebook. “All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video after the takedown.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 1 p.m. Friday, there were more than 92,000 people watching.